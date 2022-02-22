MWEMBESHI Resources corporate affairs manager Oliver Shalala says charcoal burning damages environment more than mining in this country. And Shalala says the majority of Non-Governmental Organisations against mining in the Lower Zambezi National Park are foreign based with unfounded fears. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Sunday, Shalala said the narrative against mining in the Lower Zambezi was being driven by people in the tourism sector for fear that it would affect their businesses. “There is illegal mining happening and it is not regulated. No one can regulate something…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.