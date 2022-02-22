FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye State Counsel has observed that under the previous regime, liquidations were weaponised to deprive corporate citizens of their assets in order to enrich a few individuals. And State Counsel Mwenye says it is his prayer that those who abused private prosecutions to harass citizens and constitutional office holders will be made to account. Last week, the Supreme Court made a landmark judgement in the case of The Post Newspaper where it nullified the liquidation and demanded that the individual who executed the winding up process…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.