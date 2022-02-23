ECONOMIST Chibamba Kanyama says the slow rate at which Zambia’s GDP is growing will make it difficult to attain the middle income country status by 2030. Meanwhile, Kanyama has attributed the destabilisation of the Kwacha to the fact the Zambia has been defaulting on its Eurobonds. In an interview, Friday, Kanyama said as it stood, population growth was almost the same as GDP growth, making it very difficult for Zambia to attain the middle income country status. “For the country to really qualify for the middle income status, there are…...



