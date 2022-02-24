[Used for illustration only] Marvis Mwale a grade five pupil and Ivy Daka a grade four pupil (r) draw water from Chongwe river for bathing Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Livestock and Fisheries Makozo Chikote says his ministry has dispatched a team of experts to study the effects of contamination on part of the Kamfinsa stream on aquatic life. The Water Resources Management Authority on Saturday revealed that part of the Kamfinsa Stream on the Copperbelt had been contaminated after a truck laden with Sodium Hydroxide plunged into the stream at the Kamfinsa bridge on Thursday. In an interview, Tuesday, Chikote said his ministry had assigned experts to verify and see exactly what kind of material the truck…...