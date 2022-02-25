DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lilian Siyunyi says her office is always put in an awkward position when an accused person goes to court and yet the docket is with the Law Enforcement Agency. When asked why former president Edgar Lungu’s Aide De Camp Chisanga Chanda’s docket was not ready when he appeared before court earlier this week, Siyunyi said the docket was still with her office, but a decision on whether to prosecute or not had not been made. “So let me tell you how it is supposed to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.