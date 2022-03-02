LEADER of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile on Tuesday presented a copy of Times of Zambia newspaper as evidence that President Hakainde Hichilema said “he felt let down by his Ministers and Permanent Secretaries”. During the Vice President’s question time on Friday, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango said she had not heard President Hichilema stating that he felt let down by his government officials and challenged anyone to produce evidence to the contrary. But during business in the House, Tuesday, Mundubile rose on a point of order and placed the said…...



