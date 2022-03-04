SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has directed Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Stanley Kakubo to issue a ministerial statement to the House next week on the on-going war between Ukraine and Russia and state Zambia’s position on the same. During business in the House, Thursday, Matero PF member of parliament Miles Sampa rose on a point of order wondering why Kakubo had not informed the nation on government’s position. “Madam Speaker, I am talking about the risk of the lives of Zambians of the 17 million…...
