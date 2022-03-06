MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo says as of today, 95 Zambians who fled Ukraine to Poland are set to return home on Tuesday. At a media briefing, Sunday, Kakubo said the tentative date for evacuation was March 4, but due to the closure of airspace over Ukraine which resulted in airspace congestion in the Europe-controlled zone; a lot of flight schedules had been gravely affected. “You may recall that in my ministerial statement to Parliament on Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, I gave an indication that the…...
Menu