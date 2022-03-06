Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali speaks shortly after revealing Zambia Airways' first aircraft at KKIA on November 29, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TRANSPORT and Communications Minister Frank Tayali has singled out the road stretch between Lusaka and Ndola as having predominantly recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents. Giving a ministerial statement on the rise in the number of road accidents in the country, Thursday, Tayali attributed the accidents to poor roads, over speeding, drunk driving, among other factors. “Over speeding, failure to judge distance with oncoming vehicles when overtaking, drunk driving and use of a mobile phone are major behavioral factors that contributed to these road accidents. Poor state of…...