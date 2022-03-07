FORMER PF Lusaka provincial chairperson Kennedy Kamba says there will be more problems in PF if the current leaders block any candidates from contesting for party leadership at the conference in June. In an interview, Kamba said there were wrangles in the PF because the current leaders were not following the party constitution. “What is leading to that is because of not following the constitution of the party. We were supposed to go to the general conference after we lost the election and the president has said he has retired…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.