A 20-year-old man of Munga Compound in Chipata District of Eastern has committed suicide by hanging himself to a roof pole using a wire. Musa Phiri was found hanging by his sister, Charity Phiri, whom he was staying with after coming back home from a place where he had gone to do some piece works. Acting Eastern Province deputy commanding officer Kennedy Chibwe confirmed the development which happened on Monday at around 16:30 hours. “This man committed suicide using a silver wire which was hanged to the pole of the…...
