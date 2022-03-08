New Heritage party leader Chishala Kateka during filing in of nomination paper at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on May 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NEW Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka has urged the UPND government to come up with a short term plan to meet the immediate needs of Zambian youths and graduates in the interim. Commenting on Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane’s assurance that the UPND government had a job creation and economic recovery plan, Kateka said the route outlined by UPND had so many “hoops they have to jump through” and would take long to actualise. “When a party is voted into power, they ride on their manifesto and…...