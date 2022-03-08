STATE HOUSE says all erring contractors and suppliers who participated in the deliberate scheme to defraud the country will be blacklisted and precluded from conducting any business with government. In a statement, Monday, Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said the process of blacklisting would extend to both individuals and the companies they own, control and enjoy a beneficial interest in. “With the country having been routinely looted through a sustained culture of collusion between government officials and private sector individuals and companies under the previous regime, there is a very clear…...



