FORMER Commerce Minister Bob Sichinga has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to ask for help from any individuals or institutions with progressive ideas which can put Zambia back on track. In an interview, Sichinga insisted that six months down the line, UPND did not seem to have a plan. “The President has every right to call on any Zambian, it does not have to be an association, it does not have to be a grouping, he can call on any Zambian and say ‘I believe you have the skill to help…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.