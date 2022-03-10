Ministry of Health permanent secretary for administrations Dr George Magwende (l) with Public Accounts Committee chairperson Warren Mwambazi when the committee visited UTH to check on the equipment procured during covid era on March 8, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UNIVERSITY Teaching Hospital (UTH) head of anesthesiology and critical care Dr Christopher Chanda has admitted that technicians used some new ICU Ventilators for about two or three months without being trained on how to operate them. Meanwhile, Office of the Auditor General Director Ministerial Audits Patrick Simusokwe says the procurement of new oxygen sensors one month after the machines proved faulty reflected as wasteful expenditure by government. The latest Auditor General’s report indicated that 25 VG ICU Ventilators delivered to the University Teaching Hospitals had an error message of “Oxygen…...