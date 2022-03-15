FORMER State House press aide Dickson Jere says late fourth republican president Rupiah Banda told President Hakainde Hichilema that he is a good leader, despite the fact that he read him wrong at first. And Jere says a day before Banda’s demise, Anglican priest Fr Charley Thomas told him that this is when Zambians were appreciating all he did for the country. Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Jere said he was honoured to have served his best friend long after any contractural obligations. “I must say that I felt honoured…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.