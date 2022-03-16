PRESIDENTIAL Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says the government is committed to ensuring that past atrocities are thoroughly dealt with. In an interview, Bwalya said there was need for government to clean up the whole system, adding that the right legal apparatus was needed to deal with all past atrocities. “You know what the President has always said, in order for this administration or any administration to be able to bring to conclusion the atrocities that were committed against this country and its people, whether it’s the violence, whether it’s corruption, you…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.