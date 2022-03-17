FORMER Speaker of the National Assembly Amusa Mwanamwambwa says late president Rupiah Banda respected the roles that the Executive and Legislature played. In an interview, Mwanamwambwa said there was a lot more that Banda did, which had not been documented. “I had the privilege of being the head of the legislature as Speaker of the National Assembly and he as the Head of State. We worked together so harmoniously and to move for the peace, tranquility and socio-economic development of this country. He respected the roles that each one of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.