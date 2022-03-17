House of Chiefs chairperson Senior chief Luembe signs the book of condolences on behalf of other chiefs at the funeral of former President Rupiah Banda at Lusaka’s Belvedere Lodge on March 16, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TRADITIONAL leaders across the country, led by House of Chiefs Chairperson senior Chief Luembe, yesterday joined mourners in paying tribute to late fourth republican president Rupiah Banda. Speaking on behalf of the chiefs, senior chief Luembe said the traditional leaders would continue to cherish Banda’s contribution to the nation. “As Chiefs, we are saddened by the untimely death of our former president Rupiah Banda. We shall continue cherishing his contribution to the nation. He was the president for all Zambians and as Chiefs, we will greatly miss him,” he said…....