ACTING PF secretary general Nickson Chilangwa has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema refused to evacuate former president Rupiah Banda and that is why the fourth republican president died at home. Meanwhile, Chilangwa says President Hichilema must stop running the country like his personal farm. Chilangwa said this during the launch of the launch of the PF Women’s movement in Ndola on Sunday. “When he (Banda) was sick, president Edgar Lungu could release the presidential chopper and let him use it for treatment. But this man…where on earth can a former…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.