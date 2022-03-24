MINISTER of Energy Peter Kapala says prices of crude oil on the international market are expected to remain high beyond March 2022. Addressing the media, Wednesday, Kapala said the increase in prices of crude oil and finished petroleum products was caused by robust demand against strained supply following the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine. “In the first quarter of 2022, the world has experienced an unprecedented increase and volatility in international oil prices. The crude oil prices have averaged around US$97 per barrel in the first quarter of 2022,…...



