MINISTER of Agriculture Mtolo Phiri has asked millers to take advantage of the good maize price being offered by the Food Reserve Agency so that mealie meal prices are stabilised. In an interview, Wednesday, Mtolo said there was no need for mealie meal prices to be high at the moment because government, through FRA, was offering a good price of maize at K200 per bag. “The government is offering millers, any other buyers of maize and exporters of maize at K200 from the Food Reserve Agency. I think that is…...