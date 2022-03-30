PF member of the central committee Tutwa Ngulube says his party should brace for “more harassment” from the Anti-Corruption Commission following the appointment of former attorney general Musa Mwenye as board Chairperson because he is a man who has never been heard speaking against corruption. And Ngulube who is also PF lawyer says Mwenye will use his position to fight PF because he has never been happy with former president Edgar Lungu. But UPND spokesperson and Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has defended Mwenye’s appointment, saying he has never acted…...



