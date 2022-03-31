CHIEF government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says UPND has the best strategy for fighting corruption, arguing that government is being methodical to avoid filling up cells with innocent people. And Kasanda says all ministers are putting in their best and working towards actualising President Hakainde Hichilema and the party’s vision. Reacting to governance activist Reuben Lifuka’s remarks that UPND was sending mixed signals in the fight against corruption as they did not seem to understand the full magnitude of the problem, Kasanda argued that government had the best strategy to fight…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.