THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has approved the request by bus operators to increase bus fares by K5 for Inter-Mine routes on the Copperbelt as well as Lusaka’s peri-urban and K2 on local routes for both provinces. Meanwhile, intercity routes have been increased by fifteen percent. In a statement, Monday, RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga said the new bus fares were effective April 5, 2022. “The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has approved the request by bus operators to increase bus fares pursuant to Section…...



