ARCHBISHOP Telesphore Mpundu says PF members being prosecuted for various corruption-related cases must not be cry babies, because anyone who breaks the law should pay for that. In an interview, Archbishop Mpundu said if the accused felt they were being judged harshly, they could always appeal because Zambia had a fair justice system. “Why are they cry babies? You cannot talk about unity when at the same time there is impunity. Why can’t those who are guilty come out and repent? They can say ‘I did something wrong and I…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.