Former defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba speaks to journalists at the Ministry of Home Affairs shortly after being interrogated by the Joint Investigative Team on April 6, 2022 -Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A JOINT Investigations Team has recorded a warn and caution statement from former defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba in relation to various contracts amounting to over US$7 million awarded to Curzon Global Limited by the Ministry of Defence in 2013 where he allegedly had a conflict of interest, among other offences. According to a statement issued by Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, Wednesday evening, Mwamba was warned and cautioned for the offences of Conflict of Interest, Fraudulent False Accounting and being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of…...