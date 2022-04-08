Former president Edgar Lungu’s running mate Professor Nkandu Luo during the filling in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PROFESSOR Nkandu Luo says the Patriotic Front needs to face the people of Zambia and apologise for the wrongs committed by some members of the former ruling party. And Prof Luo says Zambia needs a Nelson Mandela who will not try to settle old political scores, but instead focus on uniting the country. Meanwhile, Prof Luo says now is not the right time for her to declare if she has presidential ambitions because she feels the Patriotic Front’s focus should be on ensuring that when they are voted back into…...