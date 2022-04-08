RESIDENT Doctors Association of Zambia president Dr Brian Sampa has resigned from the public service with immediate effect, citing threats to his job as he advocated for better health services in the country. On March 29, 2022, Dr Sampa was found guilty of the offence of Absenteeism from work without authority following the Human Resource Disciplinary Committee Meeting, and it was recommended that he be dismissed from the civil service. “Following the Human Resource Disciplinary Committee Meeting, which was held at Lusaka Provincial Health Office Boardroom on 29th March, 2022,…...



