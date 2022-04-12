THE Water Resources Management Authority has revealed that it has granted over 294 water permits for use of water for various economic activities. In a statement, Monday, WARMA Public Relations Officer Mubiana Nalwendo said the 294 water permits that had been granted would facilitate the operationalisation of various economic sectors of the country, with a project value of approximately USD 221.0 Million. “The Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) Board of Directors convened on 31st March 2022 to consider and grant water permits to applicants for commercial water use across the…...



