Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa addresses delegates during the first quarter budget and economic performance briefing in Lusaka by the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development came up with a bill totalling K35 million to conduct trainings with local authorities in readiness for the disbursement of Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which he refused to authorise. And Nkulukusa says an audit has revealed that the Ministry of Health payroll in Zimba district has a ghost hospital named Nangoma Mission Hospital with over 1,000 ghost workers. Appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Local Government Accounts, Wednesday, Nkulukusa said government, in partnership with cooperating…...