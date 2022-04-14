ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says all workers at Indeni will be declared redundant as the refinery gets transformed into another model of operation. And Kapala says if government was not subsidising fuel, the commodity would have currently been selling at K34 per litre. Speaking on ZNBC’s “Government Forum”, Tuesday, Kapala said the initial cost of laying off the workers at Indeni was in the range of K500 million. “It is true that all the workers at Indeni will be declared redundant so that we can start a new Indeni. Indeni…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.