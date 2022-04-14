PF member of the central committee Raphael Nakacinda speaks to journalists when he arrived for questioning at Zambia Police Headquarters in Lusaka on January 13, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF information and publicity chairperson Raphael Nakacinda says he has information that the Executive, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, had a meeting with former KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu where certain immunities were given to him after being persuaded to resign. But Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has described Nakacinda’s claims as nonsensical, saying the President does not participate in things of that sort. Meanwhile, Bwalya has warned that if there is any member of President Hichilema’s legal team who might be undermining the course of justice, that will not be…...