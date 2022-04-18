FOREIGN Affairs and International Relations Minister Stanley Kakubo was at the centre of controversy over the Easter long weekend after pictures from an unknown source went viral depicting him with a gift bag at Sinoma Cement company, interacting with some Chinese nationals, while the Chinese Ambassador’s vehicle was also in the vicinity. Shortly after the photos were shared, the minister explained using his social media platform that he visited Sinoma as a private citizen with a view to order pockets of cement, and that the gift bag he was holding…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.