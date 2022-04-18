FORMER Finance Minister Ng’andu Magande says Zambia should begin to think of investing in a modern fertilizer plant as prices of the commodity are likely to soar, especially next year due to shocks on the international market. In an interview, Magande predicted that the price of fertilizer is likely to increase to about $1000 per tonne on the international market, translating into K1,000 per bag on the local market. “Due to the war, our major problem is still the oil and very soon it will be the fertilizer because they…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.