THE Zambia Police Service says it has unearthed a crime syndicate in which two Chinese nationals allegedly hired two South Africans and a Ugandan to murder their fellow Chinese national in Chingola. In a statement, Monday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Zhang Lian, the proprietor of Lian-an Mining Limited, was shot at three times in the chest. “The Zambia Police Service has unearthed a crime syndicate in which two Chinese nationals allegedly hired two South African nationals and a Ugandan to murder their fellow Chinese national in Chingola. This is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.