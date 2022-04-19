KABUSHI PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo has insisted that the Anti-Corruption Commission is hell bent on destroying him, further claiming that the commission tried to seize a building wrongly linked to him in South Africa. But ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe says no ACC officers had gone to South Africa to investigate Lusambo’s properties. In an interview, Lusambo insisted that he invested his money wisely. “Remember I don’t drink, you have never seen me in a night club. My job is to put money where it matters most. One bottle…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.