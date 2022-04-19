ACTIONAID Zambia country director Nalucha Ziba says Foreign Affairs and International Relations Minister Stanley Kakubo is not being truthful in addressing the purpose of his visit to Sinoma Cement company, arguing that it is questionable whether the company extends the same courtesy to other customers. And governance activist Brebner Changala says citizens have sounded an alarm over Kakubo’s interactions with the Chinese nationals because of their misconduct with the PF regime. Meanwhile, Mpande Limestone Limited says it reserves the right to seek legal action because the rumors are harmful to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.