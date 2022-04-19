PF Lusaka Province youth chairman Kelvin Kaunda has stepped down, barely a month after being appointed to that position, citing lack of leadership. Kaunda confirmed this in an interview, adding that he had also resigned from the party. “I have left the party, yes. I have with immediate effect stepped down as Lusaka Province youth chairman for obvious reasons, lack of leadership. Everything rises and falls on the basis of leadership. So there is no leadership in the party and so I have decided to step down. I am not…...



