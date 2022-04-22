President Hakainde Hichilema’s Principal Private Secretary Bradford Machila at the launch of the 2018 money laundering/ terrorist financial trend report Financial Intelligence Centre at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on May 31, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s Principal Private Secretary Bradford Machila says he cannot say whether or not he met Milingo Lungu because the matter is in court. And Machila has dispelled allegations that he has been blocking people from meeting the Head of State, saying there are simply too many requests which are processed over time. Some members of the public, including Nigerian political commentator Andrew Ejimadu, also known as Seer 1, have accused high ranking officials, including Machila, of shielding President Hichilema from the people and from the reality on the…...