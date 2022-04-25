THE Zambia Police says it recorded a total of 7,255 road traffic accidents, with 436 being fatal, in the first quarter of 2022. In a statement, Sunday, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said 568 persons died in these accidents. “During the first quarter of 2022 a total number of 7,255 road traffic accidents were recorded nation-wide of which 436 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 568 persons were killed, 659 were serious road traffic accidents in which 1,366 persons were seriously injured, 1,308 were Slight road traffic accidents in which…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.