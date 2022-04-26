THE Anti-Corruption Commission has described allegations levelled against it and its acting Director- General on social media as false and baseless. Information has been circulating on social media to the effect that ACC acting director general Silumesi Muchula owns several high-end properties in Silverest area in Chongwe which are registered in other people’s names. “Anti Corruption Commission Acting Director General Silumesi Muchula has been accused of running down the institution after he was named to be at the centre of a litany of corruption scandals. And information has emerged that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.