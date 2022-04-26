ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba says President Hakainde Hichilema carries his own chair from his home to State House everyday because he is scared of being bewitched. Speaking during the official rebranding event of Rainbow Party to Economic Front Party, Sunday, Kabimba wondered why President Hichilema wanted to be Head of State if he was scared of witches. “He said he would reduce commodity prices but he lied about everything. He is lining police officers from his private home from morning to 17:00 hours. He carries his own chair everyday…...



