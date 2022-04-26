FORMER tourism and arts minister Ronald Chitotela says all those who served under former president Edgar Lungu should be ready to be summoned because everyone who served in his administration is a target. On Wednesday last week, Chitotela was spotted at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) headquarters but Commission spokesperson Queen Chibwe said she had not yet received information on the matter. In an interview, Chitotela said he escorted former gender minister Elizabeth Phiri who appeared before the Commission, and was on standby to sign sureties in case of arrests. “We…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.