THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary Owen Mugemenzulu for corrupt practices involving over $33 million. The commission says the arrest is in connection with a contract he is alleged to have signed in 2017 with China Energy Engineering Group–Hunan Power Design Institute Co. Ltd worth US$225,000,000 for the design and build of the FTJ Chiluba University in Mansa and Kasama, under the Ministry of Higher Education. In a statement, Thursday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe stated that Mugemezulu, 52, had been charged with one count…...
Menu