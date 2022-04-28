GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka says President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government should not be seen to justify wrong decisions simply because the previous administration did the same. And Lifuka has wondered what the IDC, with the President at the helm can do, which an independent and experienced business executive or public official cannot do. On Monday, President Hichilema defended his decision to remain board chairman for the Industrial Development Corporation, saying he found the law in place and he was only following it. Responding to a question from veteran…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.