Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LEADER of the Opposition in parliament Brian Mundubile says Director of Public Prosecutions Lilian Siyunyi should hold on to her office and not give in to pressure for her to step down. And Mundible says Siyunyi will not get a fair hearing before the Judicial Complaints Commission because the Executive has already judged her In an interview, Mundubile urged Siyunyi to speak out and give details on her stay as DPP under the UPND. “For me, it doesn’t matter what they do but I would want to encourage the DPP…...