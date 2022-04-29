POLICE have arrested Sinda PF member of parliament Masauso Tembo on allegations of Forgery and Uttering false documents, which include a National Registration Card and Grade 12 certificate. In a statement, Thursday, Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the Sinda MP allegedly forged an NRC and uttered it before the Electoral Commission of Zambia as a qualification for him to stand as Member of Parliament for Sinda Constituency. “Police have arrested Honourable Masauso Tembo Kazungula of plot number 17 Kaleza compound Member of Parliament for Sinda Constituency on allegations…...



