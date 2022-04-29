MINEWORKERS Union of Zambia (MUZ) president Joseph Chewe has attributed the 8 percent decline in copper production in the first quarter of 2022 to instability at both Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani Copper Mines. According to the Zambia Chamber of Mines, Zambia recorded a total production of 176,742 tonnes of copper in the first quarter of 2022, down from 192,151 produced last year during the same period under review. Asked whether the current happenings at KCM and Mopani had an impact on the decline in copper production in an interview,…...



