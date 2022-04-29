VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says First Republican president Dr Kenneth Kaunda was never corrupted by power. And Vice-President Nalumango says Dr Kaunda deserves to be remembered because he was a good man. Speaking during the UNZA public lecture to mark the commemoration of the first Kenneth Kaunda Day, Thursday, Vice-President Nalumango said Dr Kaunda was described by many of his peers as being among Africa’s most clean politicians. “Dr Kaunda was indeed a man whom power never corrupted. They say power corrupts but he was not corrupted. He was described by…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.